Services for Bridget Leigh Rucker Knight, 35, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
She died Wednesday, July 29, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 1, 1984, in Temple to Bill and Rhonda Goebel Rucker. She graduated from Central Texas Christian School in 2003. She received her associate degree from Temple College. She worked for Scott & White.
Survivors include two children, Olivia Grace Knight and Reid William Knight, both of Temple; her parents of Temple; and a sister, Hailee Rucker Wilson of Colleyville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a college fund for Olivia and Reid. Please contact Hailee Wilson at inmemoryofbridget@gmail.com.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.