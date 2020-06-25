CAMERON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie Ann Zarosky, 86, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mrs. Zarosky died Tuesday, June 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Cameron to Rudolph F. and Lillie E. Richter. She attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School and C.H. Yoe High School. She married Joe Zarosky. She worked for over 30 years for Citizens National Bank. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church where she was involved with several organizations, including St. Monica’s Ladies Society, the Parish Council and cemetery association.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Brent Zarosky of Cameron and Bruce Zarosky of Spring; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
Visitation will be 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m.