ROCKDALE — Services for Anna Laura Gibson, 90, of the Salty community will be 3 p.m. Friday at the Salty Community Church near Thorndale.
Burial will be in Salty Cemetery.
Mrs. Gibson died Friday, Feb. 14, in Round Rock.
She was born March 7, 1929, in Appleby to Conda Herbert and Emma Ethel Rambin Muckelroy. She married Charles “Hoot” Gibson Jr. in January 1951, in Appleby. They lived in Rockdale, Houston and Sealy before moving to the Salty community. She had been a member of the Town and Country Club of Thorndale.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Sam Taylor Gibson; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two daughters, Becky Hozak of Wallis and Paula Johnson of Thorndale; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.