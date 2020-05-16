Services for Ray Davis, 70, of Holland will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Davis died Thursday, May 14, at a local hospital.
He was born March 18, 1950, in Rogers to Horace and Doris Alexander Davis. He was an engineer and worked for STV Inc. He was a member of both IBEW and IEEE.
Survivors include his wife, Joy; a daughter, Alisha Norris of Quinlan; two sons, Jeremy Schroeder of Temple and Jason Sweet of Fort Worth; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Water Church, P.O. Box 10733, River Oaks, TX 76114.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.