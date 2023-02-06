Reason Alexander
Reason Alexander, 69, of Temple, TX, passed away on January 18, 2023, in a Temple hospital. He was born on August 14, 1954, in Odessa, TX.
Reason graduated from Temple High School in 1972 and studied at Temple College. He was an avid pool player and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Alexander, and survived by his son Taylor Graham, Taylor’s wife, Mitzi, and their children: Syncere, Francisco, Gizelle, and Guadalupe, as well as his beloved friend, Tamara Graham.
Reason is also survived by two sisters, Carol Alexander Henderson and Carrie Alexander Flores; brother, James Alexander, and wife, Julie; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, several cousins, and friends.
Memorial services are pending, to be announced at a later date.
Paid Obituary