CLIFTON — Services for Ruth Ione Knudson, 96, will be 11 a.m. Monday in Oslo Lutheran Cemetery in Gruver with the Rev. Arlen Lloyd officiating.
Mrs. Knudson died Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Temple.
She was born April 30, 1924, in Leland, Iowa, to Christian and Julia Bredeson. She married Jodie Knudson on Aug. 19, 1945, in Borger. She was a member of Oslo Lutheran Church in Gruver and Faith Lutheran church in Spearman.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Thomas Roy Knudson and John Russel Knudson; and a daughter, Sharon Saltzman.
Survivors include two daughters, Janice Porter of Troy and Judy Goff of Eagle, Idaho; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Oslo Lutheran Church, 8605 CR F Gruver, TX 79040; or Hansford County Library, 122 Main St., Spearman, TX 79081.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery.
Clifton Funeral Home in Clifton is in charge of arrangements.