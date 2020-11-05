Roy Lee Butler
Roy Lee Butler, age 80 of Belton, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at North Belton Cemetery.
Roy was born on October 13, 1940 to Leander and Eula Mae (Bishop) Butler in Taylors Valley, Texas. He graduated from Belton High School and was self-employed most of his life. He was always working with his hands; he sold and put in cedar posts and ran some local bars making friends and lots of memories along the way. He was a good man that loved his kids and grandkids greatly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leander Butler Sr. and Eula Mae Butler; sister, Shirley Smith; sister, Wanda Reynolds; and brothers, L.B. Butler; L.C. Butler; and L.J. Butler.
Roy is survived by his children, Kurt Butler and wife, Kristy; Brandon Soliz and wife, Brandi; and Jason Soliz. He is also survived by his sister, Billie Kirkley; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by so many that loved him.
The family has entrusted Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with arrangements.
Paid Obituary