Joe Ben Thornton
Our beloved Joe Ben Thornton left this earth on Saturday, May 1, 2021, after battling a long illness and complications from surgery. Born September 8, 1940, in Fort Mill, South Carolina, to Myrtle Ruth and L.F. “Doc” Thornton. Joe is survived by his wife Frankie Thornton, daughter Cindy Beshears and husband Gene, son Michael Thornton and wife Tonya, and brother Dan Thornton. Joe was preceded in death by his grandchildren Sydnee and Sierra Thornton and is also survived by grandchildren: Shane Beshears, Garrett Beshears, Joe Beshears, Wesley Beshears, Megan Williams, Morgan Thornton, and Serenity Thornton, 6 great-granchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Joe was a Navy veteran and loved reading, collecting coins, history, and outdoors especially the beach. His memorial service with military honors will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, Texas, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Thornton family.
Paid Obituary