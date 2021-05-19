BELTON — Services for Daniel Ray Pruitt Sr., 69, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Pruitt died May 10 at a local hospital.
He was born Feb. 13, 1952, in Leander to Barbara and Jasper Pruitt. He was a mechanic, truck driver and painter.
He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Ray Pruitt Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Tommy Joe Pruitt and Floyd Christian Pruitt, both of Belton; a daughter, Raydean Golding of Belton; two brothers, Howard Pruitt of New Mexico and J.D. Pruitt of Burnet; two sisters, Mary Pruitt of Temple and Barbara Pruitt of Austin; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.