Private services for Margaret Elaine White, 83, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mrs. White died Wednesday, Jan. 25, at a local nursing home.
She was born Oct. 13, 1939, in Nacogdoches to John Cecil “JC” and Nora Anas Grimes Kirkpatrick. She had been a resident of Temple for many years. She married Troy L. White.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Mary Stanolis of Temple, Vera Hicks of Eugene, Ore., and Ronda White of Rainelle, W.Va.; a son, Timothy White of Missouri; five siblings; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.