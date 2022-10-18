Services with military honors for David Ian Glover, 75, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Glover died Sunday, July 31.
He was born Aug. 21, 1946, in Boston to Norman Glover and Grace Kelly.