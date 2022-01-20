BELTON — Services for Brenda Lee Myers McLean, 75, of Belton will be held in private at a later date.
The body will be cremated.
Mrs. McLean died Monday, Jan. 10, at her daughter’s residence in Belton.
She was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Lamesa to Harley Woody Jr. and Fairy Mae Sumner Myers. She attended Odessa High School and graduated from Lamesa High School. She was an accountant. She spent 25 years ministering with Odessa Christian Faith Center. She retired in 2018.
Survivors include a two daughters, Taisa Smith of Belton and Marlo Crow of North Richland Hills; a brother, Freddie Max Myers of Florida; and three grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.