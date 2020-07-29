BELTON — Zelma Ruth Whitmire, 100, of Nolanville died Wednesday, July 29, at a Lampasas care center.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday in McDowell Cemetery in Belton with the Rev. Robert Mattson officiating.
Mrs. Whitmire was born Dec. 18, 1919, to Huey D. Roberts and Ellen Ella Parker. She married Lathega L.O. “Shag” Whitmire on June 24, 1939. She was a homemaker. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Nolanville.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Everett of Nolanville and Pat Parker of Lampasas; four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.