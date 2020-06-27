Services for Dwain Marshall, 83, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Marshall died Thursday, June 25, at a local care center.
He was born Nov. 21, 1936, in Frederick, Okla., to Ed and LuCele Marshall. He graduated from Temple High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in 1958. He received a master’s degree in music in 1964. He married Bobbie Skinner in 1958. He was a teacher in Frederick, Okla., Texas City, and in Temple for Temple Independent School District. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Sharon Kelley; a grandchild; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.