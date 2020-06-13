LAMPASAS — Services for Gerald Glyn Brister, 79, of Burnet will be 2 p.m. today in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.
Mr. Brister died Thursday, June 11, at a Kingsland care center.
He was born Oct. 15, 1940, in Lampasas to Norman “Shug” and LaVerne Bagley Brister. He received a bachelor’s degree from SWTS. He received a master’s degree from Texas A&M University. He was a teacher, coach and administrator.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Ann Brister; two daughters, Debra Rathke and Deidra Brister, both of Burnet; a sister, Barbara Allen of Lake Jackson; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Sneed Funeral Home in Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.