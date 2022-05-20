Services for Connie Shadrick, 74, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shadrick died Wednesday, May 18, at a local hospital.
Updated: May 20, 2022 @ 1:57 am
