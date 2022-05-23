Services for Ann Murdoch-Rowe, 70, of Nolanville will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Rick Reed officiating.
Mrs. Murdoch-Rowe died Friday, May 20, at a hospital.
She was born March 12, 1952, to Mamie Alita Manning and Arthur Lee Townsend in Killeen. She grew up in Copperas Cove and graduated from high school there. She was a graduate of Baptist Bible Institute and received her discipleship. She was a homemaker. While living in Germany she was a band manager. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, participating in their “WOW” women of worth group and Vacation Bible School.
She was preceded in death by three husbands, Samuel Rowe, Johnny Murdoch and James David Williams; a son, James Williams; and three grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Robert Rowe; two daughters, Hope Ann Harris and Rebekah Wyant; a brother, Larry Townsend; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple to help defray the cost of the funeral.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.