Services for Paul G. Wilson, 98, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple.
Mr. Wilson died Wednesday, June 24, at a local care center.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Paul G. Wilson, 98, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple.
Mr. Wilson died Wednesday, June 24, at a local care center.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.