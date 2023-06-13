Glyn Harry Hammer
Glyn Harry Hammer, age 96 of Temple, TX, died Friday, June 9, 2023, in Denton, TX, at Windsor House care facility. Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 14th at Immanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Milne officiating. The burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard, following lunch, with Dr. Ron Milne officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00PM Tuesday, June 13th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Mr. Hammer was born December 17, 1926, in Hubbard, TX, to Elmer L. and Ollie Mae Vosburg Hammer. He married Mary Nell Wilson June 12th, 1954, in Hubbard. Glyn joined the Army and spent two tours in Germany. He was also deployed to Korea twice. He retired in October of 1993. Glyn then worked at the VA Hospital in Temple until he retired. Glyn was a longtime resident of Temple and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Glyn was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, David Lynn Hammer, his sisters: Zelda Ruth Snider, Loula Pauline Wilson, and Margaret Fulton, and brothers: Felix Newton (Ted) Hammer, Dan Hammer, Lotus Hammer and Alfred Hammer. Survivors include his son, James Glyn Hammer and wife, Mary Kay of Denton, two grandchildren, Amanda Burkhart and husband Jerry of Temple and David Hammer and wife, Amanda of Lake Dallas. He also had 6 great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Noah and Madelyn Burkhart, Bo Hammer, Brittany Thompson, Rebel Jackson and great-great grandson, Gunner.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. in charge of arrangements
Paid Obituary