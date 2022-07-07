Services for Wanda Cunningham Hernandez, 87, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be at a later date in Bellwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Hernandez died Saturday, July 2, at nursing center in Rosebud.
She was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Westphalia to James Robert and Opal Dockery Cunningham. She grew up in the Rosebud area and graduated from Rosebud High School. She graduated from Durham Business School in Austin. She worked as a homemaker. She was a member of Avenue T Church of Christ. She married Charlie Hernandez Jr. in Marlin on June 27, 1953.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Hernandez of Temple and Mark Hernandez of San Antonio; a sister, Dorene Kelsey of Temple; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avenue T Church of Christ.