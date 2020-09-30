Jackie Earl Phillips
Jackie Earl Phillips, 75, Kaufman, TX passed away on September 25, 2020.
Jackie was born on April 4, 1945 to John and Lola Mae Phillips in Temple, TX. He was born in Temple and went to Belton Schools.
Jackie married Ramona J. Taylor Phillips on May 18, 1973 in Durant, OK, and they have spent 47 loving years together.
He worked as a plumber and retired from Dallas Plumbing in 2008. Jackie and Ramona moved to Kaufman in 1996.
He was an avid bow hunter, skeet shooter and fisherman.
His parents, son Donald Lingle and brothers: Edward Bell, John Phillips, Jr. and Thomas Phillips preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are wife Ramona of Kaufman, TX, children: Raymond Castaneda and wife Sandra of Crandall, TX, Gayle Castaneda of Alba, TX and James Castaneda and wife Lisa of Dallas, TX; sister Bobbie Hayes of Mansfield, TX, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
