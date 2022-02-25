BELTON — Services for Joyce Cosper Carroll, 90, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Crossroads Church in Belton with the Rev. Matt Thrasher officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Carroll died Wednesday, Feb. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 9, 1931, in Killeen to Giles Buel and Imogene Mullins Cosper. She married Ernest Carroll on June 22, 1947, in Killeen. She graduated from King’s Daughters Nursing School and worked as a nurse at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for many years. She was a member of Crossroads Church in Belton, where she served on the building committee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Carroll in 2013; a son, Billy Ray Carroll in 2019; and by one great-grandchild in 1997.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald Carroll of Temple and Mark Carroll of Belton; two daughters, Teresa Schwartz of Temple and Cathy Carroll of Argyle; three brothers, Wayne Cosper and Don Cosper, both of Killeen, and Phil Cosper of Austin; a sister, Gloria Mann of Killeen; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Church, P.O. Box 1596, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.