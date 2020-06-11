Services for Stephen Kendall “Ken” Sincleair, 77, of Temple are pending at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Sincleair died Tuesday, June 9, in Temple.
Visitation will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Services for Stephen Kendall “Ken” Sincleair, 77, of Temple are pending at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Sincleair died Tuesday, June 9, in Temple.
Visitation will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple.