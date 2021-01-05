ROSEBUD — Services for Gladys Kostiha, 96, of Westphalia will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia with the Rev. Joe Vasquez officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Kostiha died Sunday, Jan. 3, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 26, 1924, in Westphalia to Phillip and Clara Holtman Hoelscher. She married Albert Kostiha. She worked for Tutors Nursing Home and Scott & White Hospital in Temple. She was a member of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Patsy Eixman.
Survivors include three sons, Joe Kostiha, David Kostiha and Darrell Kostiha, all of Westphalia; five daughters, Linda Smith of Lampasas, Nancy Palmer of Westphalia, Kathy Penn of Moffat, Mary Mainard of Little River-Academy and Laura Hidasy of Girard, Ohio; two sisters, Geraldine Hecker of Robinson and Elsie Gaidusek of Waco; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.