Services for Larry J. Wermuth, 73, will be at a later date.
Mr. Wermuth died Wednesday, April 22, in Belton.
He was born Sept. 17, 1946, in Madison, Wis., to Frank and Ila Polglase Wermuth. He attended St. Bernard’s Catholic School. He graduated from Middleton High School in Wisconsin in 1964. He received a degree in gunsmithing from Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colo. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He owned LJZ Gunsmith Shop in Belton.
Survivors include three sisters, Janet Allison, Mary Jastrzebski and Carla Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jalisco’s Mexican Restaurant in Belton.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.