HAMILTON — Services for Frederick Andrew Smith, 75, of Hamilton and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Living Waters Worship in Hamilton with Dick Gatto officiating.
Mr. Smith died Saturday, June 19, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 13, 1945, in Laredo to Jacob Ronald and Joyce Edwina Smith. He graduated from Alice High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor. He also received a doctorate. He worked for Baylor Scott & White Hospital.
Survivors include a son, Jordan Andrew Smith of Hamilton; and two brothers, Jacob Ralph Smith of Alice and John William “Bill” Smith of Salado.
Memorials may be made to Help My Uncle Fred Rest in Peace at https://gofund.me/8f9b75f1.
Riley Funeral Home in Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.