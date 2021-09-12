Sidney Jean Peteete, 78, of Temple died September 11, 2021 in a Temple Hospital. There will be no services planned at her request.
She was born July 3, 1943 to Alfred Sidney Peteete and Lottie Cummings Peteete who both preceded her in death along with niece Deanna Joy Kimble.
She graduated from Temple High School in 1961 and Temple Business College in 1962. She worked at Lum ination Plastics for 18 years, Montgomery Wards for 5 years and Storage 4 U for 22 years as office manager. She retired in 2009. In 2012 she was inducted into the Temple Girls Softball Association “Walk of Fame”. She played, coached, and umpired for 30 years. She participated in Women’s Softball Tournaments all over the state.
She is survived by her sister Eva L. Kimble, two nieces, three grand nephews and one grand niece and five great grand nieces and nephews, a great grandniece and great-great nephew.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Deanna Joy Kimble Scholarship Fund through Belton Independent School District.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements