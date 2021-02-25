Lorain Leonard Kauitzsch
Lorain Leonard Kauitzsch, 81, of Bartlett, Texas, passed away from this earth on February 18th, 2021, to his heavenly home with his Lord and Savior. He was hardworking, dedicated to his family, and a man of strong faith.
He was born on December 23, 1939 to Gilbert Kauitzsch and Lillie Moeller Kauitzsch, in their country home, located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Pennington Branch and Pecan School Road, in Bell County, Bartlett, Texas. He was baptized and confirmed in St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bartlett, Texas.
He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1958, and attended Texas Lutheran College (Texas Lutheran University) in Seguin, Texas, for 2 years. Over his 50 years of employment, he worked for the Texas Highway Department, farmed, and was employed with the Bartlett Independent School District.
On August 26th, 1961, he married Peggy Joyce Lange in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bartlett, Texas. They were married for 59 years, with three children born of this union; Lisa, David and Andrew.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Kauitzsch; son, Andrew Kauitzsch; Daughter-in-law, Kimberly Kauitzsch; 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, sister-in-laws; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, David Kauitzsch; daughter, Lisa Kauitzsch; brother, Carroll Wayne Kauitzsch; and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Chuch in Bartlett on Saturday February 27th at 2 pm . A private burial will be held at a later date in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church, or Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements under the direction of Condra Funeral Home, Taylor, TX.
