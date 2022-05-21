BELTON — Services for Gonzalo Mora, 69, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Ernest Minor officiating.
Mr. Mora died Monday, May 16, in Holland.
He was born Dec. 16, 1952, in Richmond to Jose F. and Antonia Arocha Mora. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked in construction. He married Sanjuana Minor in 2004.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three sisters, Alice Mora, Laura Lyle and Amparo Hudson.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.