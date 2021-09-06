CAMERON — No services are planned for Linda Phillips, 76, of Three Rivers.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mrs. Phillips died Tuesday, Aug. 31, at a Houston hospital.
She was born Sept. 7, 1944, in Paris, Texas, to John D. and Lucille Herring McDaniel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Doolan, and by a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Scott Leonard of Cameron; two daughters, Robin Reid and Jae Jae Phillips, both of Waco; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.