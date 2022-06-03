Larry Joe Cashion
Larry Joe Cashion, of Eddy, TX, passed away at a local hospital on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, on Sunday, June 5, from 2 – 4:00 p.m.
Larry was born August 29, 1946 in El Campo, TX. He is the son of Joe and Ruby Cashion. He attended schools in Waco.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, along with his aunt and uncle, Monnie and Willis Wilcox.
He is survived by his son, Josh Cashion and wife Amber; grandsons, Camden and Corbin Cashion; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in Larry’s name to the Bruceville Eddy Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 542, Eddy, TX, 76524, or the Bruceville Eddy Senior Citizens Club at 100 4th St., Eddy, TX 76524.
