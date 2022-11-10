Carroll Dwyane Young
Carroll Dwyane Young, (76), of Morgan’s Point Resort, passed away November 3, 2022, at a local hospital.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Belton Nazarene Church, with Pastor Derek Whitten officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 AM, with the service at 11 AM.
Carroll was born in Waco, Texas, on November 29, 1945, to Willie D. Young and Vivian Saulters Young. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Young of Morgan’s Point Resort, a Daughter, Kelly Beals of Canyon, Texas and her Husband, Richard Beals, a Grandson, Coleton Camden of Canyon, Texas, a Brother, Ray Young of Temple and Sister-in-Law, Lynne Young, a Brother-in-Law, Jerry Don Mangum of McGregor and Sister-in-Law, Julie Mangum, and several Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in Death by his parents, a Brother-in-Law, Billy Wayne Mangum, and a Son-in-Law, David Camden.
Carroll was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved fishing, hunting, and Corvettes. He was instrumental in Starting the Cen-Tex Basshunters Bass Club and in establishing the Ducks Unlimited Chapter in Temple. He loved watching the Dallas Cowboys play and the Texas Rangers play and rarely missed a game.
After graduation from Lorena High School, he started working in the paint business and soon became a Manager for K-Mart, running their Home Improvement Department. He later worked in various areas of Management for Sherwin Williams Paint, Kelly Moore Paint, Roach Paint and worked several years in the paint contracting business before retiring.
Carroll has been a member of the Belton Nazarene Church for many years and helped in the construction of the Church. He considered this one of his greatest accomplishments in his life and never hesitated to testify of God’s great goodness to him.
