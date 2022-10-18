John Albert Massengale
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
John Albert Massengale
Services for John Albert Massengale, 84, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Temple. Mr. Massengale died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 13, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Temple to Albert Rufus and Frances Elizabeth Massengale. He graduated from Temple High School in 1957. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and was a certified public accountant. He was an auditor with the Texas State Board of Insurance. He also operated a Pizza Hut franchise and owned several businesses. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Mae Massengale, on Oct. 18, 2015; and by a son, John Wayne Massengale, on Dec. 24, 2007. Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl Baker of Troy, Mary Ann Chandler of Morgan’s Point Resort and Linda Copeland of Temple; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary