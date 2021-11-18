BELTON — Services for Jahtori “Tori” Jones Stewart-Davis, infant daughter of Teykera J.M. Jones and Ramon H. Stewart-Davis, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Faith Christian Church in Nolanville with the Rev. Billy Lewis officiating.
She died Saturday, Nov. 6.
She was born April 19, 2021.
Survivors include her parents; a sister, Aaliyah Jones Stewart-Davis; grandparents, Drs. H. Nacomas and Anette J. Jones, and Ramona “Red” Davis; and great-grandparents Hildegard Kress of Germany, and Paula Jones-Watson and James Watson of New Jersey.
Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of services.