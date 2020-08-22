Services for Epifanio Roy Gutierrez, 84, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Ben Gutierrez officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Gutierrez died Thursday, Aug. 20, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 19, 1936, in Edcouch. He moved to Belton in 1964. He married Frances Tovar on May 10, 1959 in Santa Rosa. He retired from The Church of God of The Firstborn.
He was preceded in death by a son, Elias Gutierrez.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Rudy Gutierrez, Abel Gutierrez, Simon Gutierrez and Benjamin Gutierrez; two daughters, Elsie Springer and Lisa Barocio; 21 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.