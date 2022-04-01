Martha Dean Turner
Martha Dean Turner, age 63, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home in Moody, Texas. She was in the presence of her loving family. Martha was born July 23, 1958, in Baytown, Texas.
She was a 1976 graduate of Academy High School. She married her high school sweetheart and best friend Faron Turner on July 24th, 1976. She was a proud mother and “Ma”. She worked in the Healthcare Industry for 34 years, working in Administration, and then as the Technical Relations Manager for Blue Cross Blue Shield for 11 years. She was recognized for her leadership abilities. Her hobby and passion was drinking coffee on the back porch, party planning, playing card and board games with her family and weekend antiquing with Faron. Martha had a heart of gold and a contagious laugh. She was the best Mom and Ma anyone could ask for. She always put family first. We are grateful for each and every day we got to see her beautiful smile and fun we shared. We will miss her more than words can express.
Survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Faron; Her Mom of 45 years, Margie Niekamp; children Marc (Julia), David, and Marci (Terry “TJ”) Turner-Jones; grandchildren Troy, Dylan (Kyrie), Brianna, Payton Turner, JJ and Jayci Chaffin, Lane Jones; great grandchildren Andrew Turner and Hadley Tubbs; two sisters and brothers Eva and Kenneth Reeder and Janie and Tony Coakley; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home, 14 W Barton Ave, Temple, TX with Kenneth Reeder officiating. Burial will follow at Moffat Cemetery. The family will be accepting visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday, April 1st, 2022, at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home.
The family would like to express a special thanks to all the wonderful help and care given by Brianna Turner, Martha’s granddaughter.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
