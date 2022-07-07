Betty Bass Hiles
Betty Bass Hiles, age 86, was called home peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 1, 2022.
This beautiful, gentle, kind, and loving woman has permanently touched the hearts of all who have known her, and she will be dearly missed. Betty spent her life loving well. She had a long-standing relationship with God and was very blessed with her faith to her final moment. Betty will forever be remembered for her beautiful eyes, caring heart, loving touch, and unconditional love. She exemplified grace, forgiveness, faithfulness, dedication, love and humor in all aspects of her daily life. Betty was a music enthusiast, a major presence in the lives of her children and grandchildren, a loyal fan of Texas baseball and football teams, an avid reader, and was rarely seen without a warm Dr. Pepper in her hand.
Betty Jerolyn Bass was born, October 4, 1935, to Howard L. Bass and Velma A. Thill Bass, in Rio Grande City, Texas. During her teen years, Betty was diagnosed with scoliosis. Although this diagnosis presented a life of challenges and medical complications, she cherished and embraced life with a happy and grateful spirit.
Her childhood and teen years were busy with activities in the schools, church, and community. She participated in piano and accordion lessons every Saturday from an early age until she graduated from high school in Rio Grande City. By the time she was in her teens, Betty was playing the piano for community events and school programs, accompanying the band students in the Interscholastic League contests, and was pianist for the Sunday worship services at First Baptist Church in Rio Grande City. During her four years of high school, Betty gave private piano lessons on a regular basis to eight or more young people while also participating in many school activities including the marching band and Interscholastic League contests as a piano soloist where she placed either first or second each year.
Betty entered Mary Hardin-Baylor College in Belton, Texas, in September of 1952 at the age of l6 years. She completed a Bachelor of Music in Music Education in 1956. While attending MHB, Betty’s musical abilities were soon recognized. She became the accompanist for the College Chorus as well as for several vocalists in recitals and at other events. She gave piano lessons in the MHB Conservatory of Music and was later chosen to be a member of the Choraliers, which was a renowned music group of ten that represented MHB throughout Texas and other states.
Betty met the love of her life, Jack Hiles, a lieutenant stationed at Fort Hood, in April of 1954. They married on December 22, 1955, in Rio Grande City, Texas. They were married for over 40 beautiful years until Jack’s death in 1996. Betty and Jack began their life together in Temple, Texas where Jack was already establishing himself as an agent for Prudential Insurance Company. Betty and Jack joined the First Baptist Church of Temple prior to their marriage, and their commitment to service in the church continued throughout their lives as they worked together as leaders and teachers of youth groups. Betty also used her abilities in the Music Ministry of the church as either director or pianist of children’s choirs, accompanist for the senior adult choir (Joy Singers), as well as pianist for worship services in addition to participating in the Sanctuary Choir.
At the onset of her marriage, Betty was the pianist at a kindergarten and taught piano at the Mary Hardin-Baylor Conservatory in Temple. She began giving private piano lessons which was an endeavor that she greatly enjoyed for over 20 years. She frequently volunteered her time in schools and the community as a pianist accompanying soloists, ensembles, choirs, and other groups. She was active in both the Temple Music Teachers Association and the Music Club of Temple for many years beginning in the late 1950s and served as president of each in the 1960s. Betty was also a part of the Cultural Activities Center Piano Ensemble from its inception in 1963 and played in the yearly event for ten years. In 1980, she began the first of ten years of teaching music in the Temple Independent School District, first at Lamar Middle School and later at Western Hills Elementary.
Betty and Jack were the proud and loving parents of 5 children. Nancy Lisette, who passed away shortly after birth, Jack Duane, Kevin Douglas, Craig Delane, and Lorie Delynn. They encouraged and supported their children in their various activities whether in sports, music, church programs, or other interests. Betty and Jack began attending the Temple Wildcat football games in the early years of their marriage and as their children grew older and were participating in football, this tradition continued. Frequent travels to visit a grandmother and other relatives in Rio Grande City, or Dunkirk, Indiana were always fun, quality family time.
Betty mourned the death of her beloved Jack in 1996. As her life continued, she took great pride in her friendships, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Betty was honored to be the matriarch, mother, and Grandma “B” to her growing family. Fun family vacations to Colorado and South Padre Island, as well as frequent visits to her children in Texas or other states, filled her with joy and happiness. Holidays and special events were shared with her family. As her grandchildren grew older, Betty proudly began attending their high school graduations, college ceremonies, and weddings.
Betty became interested in genealogy in the early years and after extensive research, this led to her membership in the Betty Martin Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in 1982. She served as Regent in 1999-2001, held other offices before and after that time, attended meetings regularly until her heath declined, and continued her membership until her death. She continued a close connection to Mary Hardin-Baylor, serving on Alumni committees and attending reunions and even serving as accompanist for a few events. She served on the Gilewicz Hall of Fame Selection Committee for many years. Several close friendships which began during her time as a student at Mary-Hardin Baylor continued throughout the years until separated by death.
In recent years, Betty cherished her special friendships, and she was sincerely grateful for everyone who loved her and cared for her at Brookdale Western Hills in Temple. Although our hearts are heavy, Betty has blessed our lives, and we will celebrate her life and find comfort in knowing that she is in Heaven.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Bass in 1958 and Velma Bass in 2005, her husband, Jack in 1996 and baby daughter Nancy Lisette Hiles in 1956. Surviving her are four loved children and their spouses: Duane and Stephanie Hiles of Ankeny, Iowa; Kevin and Carmen Hiles of Florence, Texas; Craig and Patty Hiles of Longview, Texas; and Lorie and Bobby Nieman of Burleson, Texas. She is also fondly remembered as Grandma “B” by the eleven grandchildren who survive her: Jordan, Karah (and Tim), Matthew (and Rachel), Zachary, Tanner, Jacob (and Leesha), Kelsey, Braeden, Hannah, Austin (and Breahna), and Jerrod (and Jessica). Also surviving her are eight great-grandchildren and her only sister, Peggy Bass Albin.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Temple. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Temple, 8015 W. Adams, Temple, TX 76502 or to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Box 8409, 900 College St., Belton, TX 76513, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Paid Obituary