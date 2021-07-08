Services for Betty Louise Ross White, 72, of Killeen are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. White died Tuesday, July 6, at her residence.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 8, 2021 @ 2:03 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.