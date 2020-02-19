Services for Bertram “Bert” Andrew Venable, 82, of Waco and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Venable died Saturday, Feb. 8, at a Waco hospital.
He was born Nov. 17, 1937, in Holland to Elijah Venable and Ethel Fulcher. He graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple and from Paul Quinn College in Marshall. He retired from the U.S. Army. He married Annetta Johnson on Aug. 25, 1963. He later worked for UPS and for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include his wife of Marlin; a son, Darroll Venable of Marlin; two daughters, Alberta Bell of Dallas and Deborah Johnson of Marlin; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.