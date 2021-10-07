Betty White Burk died Sunday, October 3rd. She was a lover of God, family, words, books, and life. She was a strong, independent woman who provided love, care and devotion to her family and friends. She will be honored with a private memorial. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army or church of your choice.
Mrs. Burk was born on December 3, 1928 in Waco, Texas, the daughter of William C. and Lottie N. White. She graduated from Belton High School in 1946 and attended, what was then Mary Hardin-Baylor College on a scholarship. She was a member of both the High School and College National Honor Societies. Her employment years were as a legal secretary and finally twenty-five years in the Claims Division of the Office of Staff Judge Advocate for HQ III Corps and Fort Hood, retiring from that Civil Service position in 1993. She was a member of the Foundation United Methodist Church of Morgan’s Point, was an avid reader and enjoyed water sports, world travels and needlework. Her greatest love was that of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Royce White.
Her survivors include her daughter Susan (Larry) Carter of Ganado; her three sons, Stephen (Peggy) Burk of Lake Belton, Stan (Amy) Burk and Scott (Jackie) Burk of Temple; thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.