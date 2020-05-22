Services for Carrie Ann Halverson Stotts, 68, of Temple will be noon Monday at 7273 Piping Rock Road in Belton.
Mrs. Stotts died Monday, May 18, in Temple.
She was born May 28, 1951, in McLaughlin, S.D., to Bennie and Betty Young Halverson. She graduated from high school in Whitefish in 1969. She married Mike Stotts in 1975. She worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.
Survivors include a son, Shawn A. Stotts of Temple; a daughter, Erin M. Stotts of Temple; a brother, Norm L. Halverson of Dayton, Nev.; and a sister, Peggy Halverson Turner of Kalispell, Mont.