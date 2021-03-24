Mary Sue Speed Berry
1944-2021
Mary Sue Speed Berry was born on February 25, 1944 in Temple, TX and passed away in Austin, TX on March 19, 2021.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband William Berry III, her parents Dr. Terrell Speed and Merle Wyndelts Liles, and brother Charles Speed III.
Sue Berry grew up in Temple, TX and became Temple High School’s salutatorian for the class of 1962. She attended the University of Texas in Austin, where she was a proud member of Chi Omega sorority, and in 1966 earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education with a specialization in Latin. After graduation, Sue lived in Harlingen, TX for several years before returning to Austin, her adopted hometown. Soon after, she started a career in the insurance industry while raising her twin daughters. She worked for Texas Employers Casualty Co. for many years, and later as a claims manager for the Texas Association of Counties until her retirement.
In 1984, she married Bill (“Butch”) Berry. They were happily married for 28 years until his death in 2012. They loved the live music scene in Austin, UT football, and travelling, particularly to see historic sites. Sue and Butch were a wonderful example of a couple who truly enjoyed each other’s company. They both had a great sense of humor and were known for their witty catchphrases. She was a light in the lives of many friends and family, and you could always count on her for insightful advice such as “get a grip.”
Faith was important to Sue, she believed in the power of prayer and always had a grateful heart.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Amy Dozier of Kerrville, TX and Sally Clayton and husband Mark Clayton of San Luis Obispo, CA and grandchildren, Georgia, Daphne, and Abe Dozier. Known as Momoo to her grandchildren, Sue cherished her time with them.
Sue will be greatly missed. A graveside service is planned for Thursday, March 25 (aka “mañana”) at 2 p.m. at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Dr., Austin, TX 78731. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the charity of your choice. Okie dokie hokie pokie.
