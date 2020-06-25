ROCKDALE — Services for Denise McQuary, 67, of Sharp will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Friendship United Methodist Church in Buckholts with Reed Davis officiating.
Mrs. McQuary died Saturday, June 20, at her residence.
She was born April 14, 1953, in Cameron to Jack and Marie Whitaker Thompson. She was a graduate of Rockdale High School. She married James McQuary on March 30, 1980, in Rockdale. She retired in 2014 from Rockdale I.S.D. as a teacher’s aide. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by a son, LR Martin on Dec. 10, 2006.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Meagan Satterfield of Dripping Springs; a brother, Jack Thompson of Pelham, Ala.; a sister, Gail Summers of Providence Village; four grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Friendship Methodist Cemetery Association, c/o David Pope, treasurer, P.O. Box 8823, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements