BELTON — Private services for Debora Clarice LaGrone, 64, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mrs. LaGrone died Monday, July 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 15, 1956, to Lloyd and Mable Shaw Conn. She married Robert LaGrone, and he preceded her in death 1986. She graduated college in 1988 as an LVN, and worked in home health care until her retirement in 2019.
Survivors include two sons, Travis Stokes of Austin and Scott LaGrone of Temple; a brother, Steve Conn of Temple; three sisters, Rebecca Wade of Killeen, Victoria Briscoe of Belton and Teresa Conn of Killeen; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.