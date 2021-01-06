Services for Jerry Dare, 67, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Friday in Hernandez Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Dare died Tuesday, Dec. 29, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 2, 1953, in Maryland. He was a self-employed carpenter. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on April 22, 1971, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 26, 1973.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Dare of Rogers; a son, Brad Dare of Rogers; a daughter, Amy Lopez of Rogers; a sister, Paula; and six grandchildren.
W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary of Temple is in charge of arrangements.