ROCKDALE — No services are planned for Linda Partin, 75, of Rockdale.
Mrs. Partin died Friday, Oct. 28, at a Rockdale nursing home.
She was born June 1, 1947, in Denver, Colo., to Milton Hubert and Janie Lou Wood Collum. She was a bus driver for the Rockdale and Lexington school districts for seven years.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, Earl Glynn Partin of Round Rock; three sons, Tim Wages of Shreveport, La., Todd Wages of Tyler and Trent Wages of Rockdale; two stepsons, Derrell Partin of Leander and Darran Partin of Lubbock; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.