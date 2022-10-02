HF “Jeff” Westerman, Jr.
HF “Jeff” Westerman, Jr. 89 of Rosebud, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Golden Years Rehabilitation Center in Marlin with loved ones by his side.
Visitation Services at 10:00 a.m., Services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday October 8th at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. Mark Pedersen of Cedar Springs United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Jeff was born June 2, 1933 to HF “Buddy” Westerman Sr. and Laura Mortimer Westerman. He attended Rosebud schools and then enlisted in the US Army. Jeff retired after serving his country in the US Army and US Navy. He served one tour in Korea and four tours in Vietnam.
Jeff was a member of the American Legion in Temple, VFW Post in Cameron and a Master Mason with the Carolina Lodge in Lott.
Jeff was in law enforcement for many years. He served as a police officer in Lott, Corrigan, Rosebud and Valley Mills. Jeff retired as a Lieutenant from the Polk County Sherriff’s Department in Livingston, Texas and also retired after serving as Precinct 3 Constable of Falls County.
Jeff enjoyed watching football of any kind, bowling, hunting, playing bingo, playing slot machines and buying scratch offs. He loved to GO places, see things and he was always up for anything new.
Jeff was a faithful member of the Cedar Springs United Methodist Church until his health took a toll and he could no longer drive.
Jeff was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Wayne, parents Buddy and Laura, Brothers Kenneth, Robert Lee, Winston, Sister Vivian Chapman, Sister-In Law Mary Westerman and Nieces Yvonne and Kathleen.
Survivors include brother Edward Westerman of Cedar Springs, nephew Dennis Westerman and wife Angela of Lorena, nephew Dwayne Westerman and wife Lisa of Rosebud, nephew Doyle Westerman and wife Nita of Houston, nephew Benny Westerman and wife of Washington, Bubba Westerman of Houston, Terry Westerman and wife Dorothy of Briary, niece Nelda Schwaringhausen of Kerrville, step-son Dwayne Wiggleton and wife of Houston, step-son Randy Wiggleton and wife of Arkansas, and good friends Jerry and Brenda Webb of Rosebud.
We would like to say “Thank You” to the Team at Golden Years Rehabilitation Center in Marlin. You all provided excellent care with such compassion and Love for Jeff, we will forever be grateful. He loved you all and spoke highly of each of you.
We would also like to say “Thank You” to the Team at Bluebonnet Hospice for providing excellent end of life care for Jeff. We appreciate you all very much and appreciate your kindness and compassion.
Paid Obituary