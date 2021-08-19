Ernestine Gertrude Hinze Barganier
Our mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend was born Ernestine Gertrude Hinze. On August 1, 1928, her parents, Edward and Martha Hinze, welcomed their youngest child into the fold on Knob Hill in Blevins. Along with her siblings Ernest, Louis, Olga, and Norma, she picked cotton, milked cows, churned butter, and walked to Blevins School. Their home was often the location for “house dances”; they’d roll up rugs and move furniture against the walls so everyone could dance, and she would steal the show with her jitterbug moves.
It was at these house parties that the older Barganier boy from Belfalls, Grady, first noticed that cute little Hinze girl and said he’d marry her when she grew up. On October 6, 1946, they drove to Marlin to the Justice of the Peace, and they indeed were married---seventy-four years until his passing last year. Together they farmed and ranched in Belfalls. And this is where Ernestine--Mama, Nana, Sis, Aunt Sissy, Friend--threw herself into what would become her life. She could drive a tractor or a truck, haul cotton or maize, vaccinate cattle, attend to elderly, extended family or community members in times of infirmity or help brand-new babies just getting started in life, could sew new clothes in hours, take care of the house and cook every meal of every day often using whatever she pulled out of the garden.
All of this was in addition to her other activities of canning the bounty of a garden larger than most produce departments today, manicuring flowers in any dirt that didn’t hold a vegetable, and spray painting anything to which paint would adhere and that wouldn’t ignite or combust. She was also busy at Belfalls Baptist Church keeping the church records, organizing Vacation Bible Schools, or playing the piano for the services although she didn’t read music. Being active in any school activity was an absolute throughout her children’s school years, and this didn’t slow down when Vanessa, Luke, and Caitlin were born. Nana and Papa were front and center for every event, usually two hours early to visit. Her road of life that started in Blevins and moved over to Belfalls just went on forever and it seemed the party would never end.
Recently, with declining health that she would readily admit to and gladly tell you about-- but to which she would not concede--her little body just gave out. As though to remind us that she would take care of this finality in her own way, she would look us squarely in the eye and announce, “I am ready to go, and I mean right now.”
After watching all the Texas Ranger and Baylor basketball games she could find, eating all the Werther’s candy and potato chips she could get, and working through countless crossword and word find books, she decided it was time to take a new path. This time, she took the high road---all the way to heaven. She had long ago accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, ensuring herself and us that at this moment, she is enjoying eternal life in Heaven. And how that assurance gives us comfort here on earth!
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Grady Barganier and Linda; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl Bulls and Larry; three grandchildren, Vanessa Florez-David and Jorge, Luke Barganier and Lily Novotny, and Caitlin Barganier; three great-grandchildren, Lilly Dale Florez-David, Lorenzo Florez-David, and Hilary Katherine Barganier; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to Belfalls Cemetery Association, 8590 FM 935, Troy, TX 76579 or to your favorite charity.
Visitation will be at 2 P.M on Saturday August 21, 2021 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple. Funeral services will follow at 3:00P.M. Burial will follow at Belfalls Cemetery.
Paid Obituary