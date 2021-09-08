BELTON — Services for John Richard Weaver, 79, will be 10 a.m. Monday in the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Weaver died Thursday, Sept. 2, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 9, 1942,in Tulare Calif., to John W. and Margaret Weaver. He joined the United States Army right after he graduated high school. After a long service in the Army, he drove a truck for O’Dell Gear. He attended Avenue T Church of Christ in Temple.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Pamela Harrison, four sons, George Kelley, Dale Kelley Sr., Gale Kelley Sr., and Larry Kelley; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.