Services for Charles “Charlie” W. Cole Sr., 90, of Temple were already held.
Mr. Cole died April 24.
He was born Aug. 5, 1930, in New Hanover, N.C., to Charles Bradley and Edna Mae Cole. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Survivors include two sons, Charles W. Cole Jr. and Jay Cole; two daughters, Dona and Gail; three stepsons; four stepdaughters; and several siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.